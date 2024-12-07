A 27-year-old, who is believed to be in Hampshire, is wanted on recall to prison.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He is described as being around 5ft 7ins tall, of slim build, and with brown hair.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is believed he is in Southampton, and is known to frequent the Millbrook area of the city. If you see him, then please do not approach him but contact the police immediately.

Brandon Andrews is wanted on recall to prison, where he had been serving a sentence for ABH. | Hampshire Police

A spokesperson for the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary, said: “We would also like to remind people that anyone find to be harbouring Andrews, in order to deliberately obstruct our attempts to locate him, may be committing an offence and be liable for arrest themselves.”

Anyone who sees Andrews should call 999, quoting the reference 44240499016. If you have any information on his whereabouts, then you can call 101, providing the same reference number.