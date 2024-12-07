Appeal launched to track down man wanted on recall to prison in Southampton
An appeal has been launched to locate Brandon Andrews, who is wanted on recall to prison, where he had been serving a sentence for ABH.
He is described as being around 5ft 7ins tall, of slim build, and with brown hair.
It is believed he is in Southampton, and is known to frequent the Millbrook area of the city. If you see him, then please do not approach him but contact the police immediately.
A spokesperson for the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary, said: “We would also like to remind people that anyone find to be harbouring Andrews, in order to deliberately obstruct our attempts to locate him, may be committing an offence and be liable for arrest themselves.”
Anyone who sees Andrews should call 999, quoting the reference 44240499016. If you have any information on his whereabouts, then you can call 101, providing the same reference number.