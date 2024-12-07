Storm Darragh: Live updates as ferocious winds and rain batter city following weather warnings
Weather warnings have been issued for the entirety of the country this weekend as Storm Darragh is forecast to bring strong gales and terrible rain.
Yellow weather warnings are currently in place in Portsmouth and they were issued from yesterday (December 6) until 6am on Sunday, December 8.
The Met Office said: “Wet and very windy, although some early and late drier spells are likely. The rain will be occasionally heavy. Gales likely, although perhaps less windy in far eastern areas.
“Wet and very windy start for Sunday with rain becoming showery for most. Monday and Tuesday cloudy and becoming fine, with winds remaining brisk. Feeling colder.”
Live Updates as Storm Darragh wallops city with strong winds and heavy rain
Key Events
- Yellow weather warnings have been issued by the Met Office for Saturday, December 7 until the early hours of Sunday, December 8
- People are being advised to take care when travelling
- Marwell Zoo announces closure today due to the strong winds
- Southsea Parkrun and Staunton Country Park Parkrun have been cancelled
- The highly antiticapted Small Business Taster Christmas Market has been postponed
Marwell Zoo - CLOSED
Marwell Zoo has confirmed that it will remain closed today due to the weather and sustaining ‘significant’ damage following Storm Darragh.
Portsmouth Historic Dockyard Closes
Portsmouth Historic Dockyard has announced that it will temporarily be closed today (December 8) due to the strong winds.
Car Damaged by Fallen Tree
A road in Hampshire has been closed while services deal with a damaged car as a result of a fallen tree. There were delays in the area as a result.
Wightlink Updates
Wightlink’s FastCat foot passenger service between Portsmouth Harbour and Ryde Pier Head is now suspended as a result of the strong winds.
Storm Darragh
WATCH: Wind pummels city
Lane closed on M3
One lane has been closed due to debris on road on M3, northbound from junction 6 (Basingstoke) to junction 5, A287 (Hook).
Busy A road closed in both directions
At 10:30pm last night (Friday, December 6) an emergency closure was put in place between junction 9, near Winchester, to the junction with the A272 at Three Maids Hill.
The closure is expected to be in place for the remainder of the day while engineers work on site to cut back trees following concerns of debris on the road.
WATCH: Busy road covered in debris
This footage captures the debris across a main road in Bordon.
National Highways Issue Comment
Luke Hindle, National Highways’ Duty Manager, said: “The conditions we are seeing across certain parts of the country remain very challenging, but we are doing everything we can to keep the country moving where it is safe to do so.
“Any closure is only put in place to protect the safety of the travelling public.”
Hour by Hour Forecast
Nelson Lane, Portchester
Nelson Lane, Portchester, has been blocked by a fallen tree following weather warnings issued for wind and rain.
Major road closure
A section of the A34 has been closed from junction 9, near Winchester, to the junction with the A272 at Three Maids Hill. This is due to concerns of falling trees on the carriageway.
The road remains closed while services are working.