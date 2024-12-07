People are being advised to take care this weekend as Storm Darragh arrives in the city.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yellow weather warnings are currently in place in Portsmouth and they were issued from yesterday (December 6) until 6am on Sunday, December 8.

Storm Darragh is set to bring strong winds to Portsmouth this weekend. The Small Business Taster Christmas Market has been postponed as a result. | Marcin Jedrysiak

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Met Office said: “Wet and very windy, although some early and late drier spells are likely. The rain will be occasionally heavy. Gales likely, although perhaps less windy in far eastern areas.