Storm Darragh: Live updates as ferocious winds and rain batter city following weather warnings

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 7th Dec 2024, 09:10 BST
Updated 7th Dec 2024, 14:38 BST
People are being advised to take care this weekend as Storm Darragh arrives in the city.

Weather warnings have been issued for the entirety of the country this weekend as Storm Darragh is forecast to bring strong gales and terrible rain.

Yellow weather warnings are currently in place in Portsmouth and they were issued from yesterday (December 6) until 6am on Sunday, December 8.

Storm Darragh is set to bring strong winds to Portsmouth this weekend. The Small Business Taster Christmas Market has been postponed as a result.placeholder image
Storm Darragh is set to bring strong winds to Portsmouth this weekend. The Small Business Taster Christmas Market has been postponed as a result. | Marcin Jedrysiak

The Met Office said: “Wet and very windy, although some early and late drier spells are likely. The rain will be occasionally heavy. Gales likely, although perhaps less windy in far eastern areas.

“Wet and very windy start for Sunday with rain becoming showery for most. Monday and Tuesday cloudy and becoming fine, with winds remaining brisk. Feeling colder.”

For more information about Storm Darragh and the weather warnings, click here.

Live Updates as Storm Darragh wallops city with strong winds and heavy rain

Key Events

  • Yellow weather warnings have been issued by the Met Office for Saturday, December 7 until the early hours of Sunday, December 8
  • People are being advised to take care when travelling
  • Marwell Zoo announces closure today due to the strong winds
  • Southsea Parkrun and Staunton Country Park Parkrun have been cancelled
  • The highly antiticapted Small Business Taster Christmas Market has been postponed
Sun, 08 Dec, 2024, 11:04 BST

Marwell Zoo - CLOSED

Marwell Zoo has confirmed that it will remain closed today due to the weather and sustaining ‘significant’ damage following Storm Darragh.

Sun, 08 Dec, 2024, 08:57 BST

Portsmouth Historic Dockyard Closes

Portsmouth Historic Dockyard has announced that it will temporarily be closed today (December 8) due to the strong winds.

Sat, 07 Dec, 2024, 14:30 BST

Car Damaged by Fallen Tree

A road in Hampshire has been closed while services deal with a damaged car as a result of a fallen tree. There were delays in the area as a result.

Click here to read full story

Sat, 07 Dec, 2024, 12:40 BST

Wightlink Updates

Wightlink’s FastCat foot passenger service between Portsmouth Harbour and Ryde Pier Head is now suspended as a result of the strong winds.

Sat, 07 Dec, 2024, 11:35 BST

Storm Darragh

People have been battling the wind this morning as Storm Darragh brings strong winds and rain. Picture: Marcin Jedrysiakplaceholder image
People have been battling the wind this morning as Storm Darragh brings strong winds and rain. Picture: Marcin Jedrysiak | Marcin Jedrysiak
Sat, 07 Dec, 2024, 11:12 BST

WATCH: Wind pummels city

Sat, 07 Dec, 2024, 11:06 BST

Lane closed on M3

One lane has been closed due to debris on road on M3, northbound from junction 6 (Basingstoke) to junction 5, A287 (Hook).

Sat, 07 Dec, 2024, 10:38 BST

Busy A road closed in both directions

At 10:30pm last night (Friday, December 6) an emergency closure was put in place between junction 9, near Winchester, to the junction with the A272 at Three Maids Hill.

The closure is expected to be in place for the remainder of the day while engineers work on site to cut back trees following concerns of debris on the road.

For more information about the closure, click here.

Sat, 07 Dec, 2024, 10:17 BST

WATCH: Busy road covered in debris

This footage captures the debris across a main road in Bordon.

Sat, 07 Dec, 2024, 10:10 BST

National Highways Issue Comment

Luke Hindle, National Highways’ Duty Manager, said: “The conditions we are seeing across certain parts of the country remain very challenging, but we are doing everything we can to keep the country moving where it is safe to do so.

“Any closure is only put in place to protect the safety of the travelling public.”

Sat, 07 Dec, 2024, 09:30 BST

Hour by Hour Forecast

Sat, 07 Dec, 2024, 09:29 BST

Nelson Lane, Portchester

Nelson Lane, Portchester, has been blocked by a fallen tree following weather warnings issued for wind and rain.

Sat, 07 Dec, 2024, 09:22 BST

Major road closure

A section of the A34 has been closed from junction 9, near Winchester, to the junction with the A272 at Three Maids Hill. This is due to concerns of falling trees on the carriageway.

The road remains closed while services are working.

Sat, 07 Dec, 2024, 09:13 BST

Nelson Lane, Portchester

Nelson Lane, Portchester, has been blocked by a tree following the strong gales from Storm Darragh.placeholder image
Nelson Lane, Portchester, has been blocked by a tree following the strong gales from Storm Darragh. | Marcin
