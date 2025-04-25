Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Armed police officers swarmed to a home in Gosport earlier this week after receiving multiple reports of a stabbing.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police officers and the ambulance service both received a number of phone calls at 1.15am on Tuesday (April 22) morning reporting that someone had been stabbed at a Gosport home.

Officers were deployed to the property under a grade 1 response and upon arrival, police woke up all of the residents and completed a welfare check where it was clear there had not been a stabbing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 17-year-old boy remains in police custody

A spokesperson for Gosport police wrote on Facebook: “Thankfully, no one was injured and they were all confused as to why we were there .

“This was until one of the residents, a 12-year-old boy, came forward. He admitted to making the calls and claimed he was bored and didn't think anyone would actually come.”

As a result of the hoax calls, the boy was issued a community resolution which is an informal way of dealing with less serious crimes wher an offender accepts responsibility.

The spokesperson added: “Both us and the ambulance service are under extreme pressure and hoax calls waste those limited resource's time, money and effort. 999 is for emergencies only.”