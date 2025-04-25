Armed officers attend Gosport home following reports of stabbing to find 'bored' 12-year-old made hoax calls

Armed police officers swarmed to a home in Gosport earlier this week after receiving multiple reports of a stabbing.

Police officers and the ambulance service both received a number of phone calls at 1.15am on Tuesday (April 22) morning reporting that someone had been stabbed at a Gosport home.

Officers were deployed to the property under a grade 1 response and upon arrival, police woke up all of the residents and completed a welfare check where it was clear there had not been a stabbing.

A spokesperson for Gosport police wrote on Facebook: “Thankfully, no one was injured and they were all confused as to why we were there .

“This was until one of the residents, a 12-year-old boy, came forward. He admitted to making the calls and claimed he was bored and didn't think anyone would actually come.”

As a result of the hoax calls, the boy was issued a community resolution which is an informal way of dealing with less serious crimes wher an offender accepts responsibility.

The spokesperson added: “Both us and the ambulance service are under extreme pressure and hoax calls waste those limited resource's time, money and effort. 999 is for emergencies only.”

