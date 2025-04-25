Appeal launched after officers attend brawl at The Village Inn pub garden where three teens were assaulted

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 25th Apr 2025, 12:01 BST
Updated 25th Apr 2025, 12:28 BST
Officers were called to a brawl at a pub garden earlier this month where three teenagers were assaulted.

The police have launched an appeal for information after a fight broke out at The Village Inn pub garden, Park Gate, on Friday, April 4 at approximately 8pm.

A police appeal has been launched following a fight at a pub in Park Gate which resulted in three teenagers being assaulted by two men and a woman.

Officers received reports of a group of people fighting, and it was reported that three teenagers were assaulted by two men and a woman.

A 15 year old girl was scratched across the face, a 17-year-old boy was reportedly pushed into a bush and repeatedly punched, and a 17-year-old boy was pushed and punched in the face.

A spokesperson for the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: “We’ve been following up a number of enquiries since this incident occurred, and understand people in the pub were filming the incident.

“If you captured any footage or images of this incident, we urge you to please not share this wider or online, and to submit this directly to police.”

If you have any information about the incident, contact the police on 101, quoting 44250147590 to discuss. Click here for more information about reporting information online.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111. Click here for more information.

