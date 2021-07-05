Emergency services rushed to East Shore Way in Milton at just after 8am on Sunday.

Paramedics and police were both pictured at the scene.

The road was closed and a cordon remain in place for seven hours on Sunday following the incident.

Pictures of police in East Shore Way, Milton, on Sunday afternoon. Picture: Stuart Vaizey

Four women were arrested and three of them were taken to hospital for treatment.

One neighbour said: ‘I saw a woman being put into an ambulance - she was walking though.

‘I came out to see what was happening as there were lots of police and an ambulance.

‘Police said they had everyone who was involved.

‘I’ve not lived here long but it’s normally quiet. It’s all a bit weird.’

Mat Hardy, 22, and Steve Jenson, 21, said it was the ‘biggest thing that’s happened’ at the new estate since it was opened in 2009.

‘There’s been thefts and other stuff but nothing like this,’ Mat said.

‘Police told us not to walk on the road and to stay on the pavement as there was a blood trail.

‘These sorts of incidents seem to be on the rise.’

Steve said: ‘It was pretty major though because police closed the road for seven hours.

‘It’s crazy to have something like this happen so close.’

A woman said she heard a commotion before calling police but did not know any more.

Another added: ‘I just woke up to seeing police everywhere. It’s not what you expect first thing on a Sunday morning.

‘It’s the first time we’ve had anything this bad happen here.’

Police have said that a 30-year-old woman, a 27-year-old woman, both from Portsmouth, and a 30-year old woman from Brighton, have been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and a 30-year-old woman from Portsmouth was arrested on suspicion of affray.

Anyone with information is asked to phone 101 with reference 44210263090.

