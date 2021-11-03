The drama took place at 6pm yesterday when police received a call from the public about a group of males armed with a knives in Nessus Street, Buckland.

Armed officers were deployed to the scene and detained three suspects, a 17-year-old boy, a 16-year-old boy and 19-year-old man all from Portsmouth.

All were arrested on suspicion of affray and possession of a knife blade/sharp pointed article in a public space. The three remain in custody where they are being quizzed by police.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pictured: Nessus Street, in Buckland, where armed police were called following reports of three teenagers fighting with knives. Photo: Google

Inspector Sean Hopkinson, of Portsmouth central, said: ‘We do understand how distressing incidents of this nature can be for our communities and are working hard alongside our residents in and around Nessus Street, as well as our partners, on a long-term solution to this behaviour.

‘This is one of our priorities and our local officers will be carrying out dedicated patrols in the area. Please do approach them if you have any concerns and continue to report any incidents to us on 101.’

The incident came just weeks after armed police arrested a teenage boy in nearby Sultan Road, Buckland, following reports of a ‘man on a bicycle waving a firearm’.

On this occasion, a 16-year-old boy from Paulsgrove was arrested and later released under investigation.

Anyone with information about the latest incident in Buckland is asked to call 101 quoting reference 44210440234.

Alternatively, go to Hampshire police's website at: hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron