Two incidents have occurred in the Montagu Close area in Priddy’s Hard this year, first on August 29 and most recently on Halloween – Sunday, October 31.

On both occasions, small, brief ‘fireballs’ were created, a Hampshire police spokesman said – with one occurring near families as trick-or-treating nearby.

A police spokesman said the device placed over Halloween had been left ‘in the middle of the road’, adding: ‘It then burst into flames as a family were trick-or-treating close by.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two incidents have occurred in the Montagu Close area this year, first on August 29 and most recently on Halloween – Sunday, October 31.

‘They were on the pavement and far enough away so as not to come to harm, but this type of behaviour can have serious consequences and we urge anyone who witnesses any of this sort of behaviour to dial 999 immediately.’

Police say that so far it is ‘fortunate’ nobody has been hurt and are now appealing to the public for help to track down those responsible.

Sergeant Graeme Hepper, from Gosport east neighbourhoods policing team, said: ‘We are taking these incidents very seriously, and are working with the local community to identify the person or people responsible.

‘The incidents have involved bottles and pots being placed on the ground, with a substance inside that is ignited and burns for a short period of time.

‘Fortunately no-one has been hurt on either of these occasions, but there can be serious consequences to setting fires in this manner.

‘We will be liaising with local schools and officers are working with local residents in the area.’

As part of the investigation, officers have been speaking to local residents and reviewing CCTV.

However, Hampshire Constabulary has now issued a wider plea to the public to help track down those responsible for the crimes.

Officers Officers are investigating, and have been speaking to local people and reviewing CCTV.

Those with details can call police on 101 quoting 44210439429, or submit information at hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/

Alternatively, call independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111, or via their anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org

Sgt Hepper added that anyone who witnesses people setting up incendiary devices to immediately dial 999.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron