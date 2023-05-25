Officers caught their targets by surprise after carrying out the sting at an address in Twyford Avenue, Stamshaw, this morning around 5am as part of an ongoing drug-dealing investigation.

Police also carried out raids in Seymour Close, Harbour Way and Hawthorn Crescent resulting in a 32-year-old man and a 30-year-old man from Portsmouth being arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs. A 22-year-old man from Portsmouth was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled drug of Class A and possession of an offensive weapon. All three remain in police custody at the current time.

Officers seized a large amount of suspected Class A drugs, machetes and a BB gun. Police said there is ‘no wider risk to the public at this time’.

Police carry out drugs raid in Twyford Avenue, Stamshaw, on May 25.

Specialist firearms officers joined cops from the Eastern Criminal Investigation Department for the sting. The roads were swamped with officers and force vehicles during the raid.

An eyewitness who saw the early morning drama unfold in Twyford Avenue said a ‘guy in his socks’ was arrested before adding: ‘(He) seemed quite jovial, oblivious to fact armed police were taking up 50 metres of the road.’

Detective Sgt Peter Eamer, who led the warrants, said: ‘We have conducted these warrants this morning as part of our ongoing efforts to target and disrupt drug supply in Portsmouth, which causes harm and misery within our communities. We would like to thank the local residents for their patience as we carry out our enquiries today.

‘We appreciate it can be daunting to see armed officers on the streets, however we will always put the safety of the public and our officers at the forefront of any action we take. Information that we receive from the community is vital and informs where we put our resources, while allowing us to take action against any illegal activity.’

To report drug dealing call 101 or submit information via www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report