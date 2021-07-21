The man in his 40s suffered irritation to his eyes during the 10.10pm incident – involving a ‘report of an altercation’ between three men at an address in Eastern Road.

A 47-year-old man from Portsmouth was arrested on suspicion of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent and having a knife or sharply-pointed article.

A Hampshire police spokeswoman said: ‘It was reported that one of the men had a liquid substance thrown over him. Due to the nature of the report armed officers were deployed as well as officers from our Response and Patrol team.

Armed police and firefighters were called to an incident off Eastern Road, Portsmouth, in Eastern Avenue near the Good Companion pub. Picture: Stuart Vaizey

‘On arrival officers located the man, aged in his 40s, who reported irritation to his eyes. He was taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital with minor injuries and has since been discharged.

‘Enquiries are ongoing to identify the substance.’

Several police vehicles and at least three fire engines were at Eastern Avenue, running parallel to the main road near the Good Companion pub.

Video and pictures from the incident show emergency services close to a block of flats.

Neighbours can be seen on their balconies peering into the night to see what is going on.

Witnesses should call 101, quoting 44210297597.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

