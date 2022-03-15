A dispersal order was set up over the weekend by Petersfield Neighbourhood Policing team as officers tackled anti-social behaviour in the town centre.

The order was in response to an altercation that took place in the town square at around 11.48pm on March 4

Officers attended and located three men, two in their 40s and one in his 20s, with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Police appeal.

They were all taken to hospital for treatment.

A 26-year-old man from Petersfield, a 46-year-old man and a 23-year-old man from Horndean, and a 27-year-old man from Bordon, have all been arrested on suspicion of wounding/inflicting grievous bodily harm without intent.

All four have been questioned by officers and released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Sergeant Kieren Mansell said: ‘A dispersal order was put in place over the weekend, following an incident in the Town Square on Friday, March 4, in which three men were injured during an altercation with another group of people.

‘It was also our response to concerns raised around an increase in anti-social behaviour in the area.

‘Our aim was to offer reassurance and support to our communities, and take enforcement action against those causing trouble in the town centre.

‘We know anti-social behaviour and associated crime has a negative impact on the local community and our message remains clear; anti-social behaviour will not be tolerated in Petersfield.

‘Please continue to report these incidents to us on 101 or via our website at hampshire.police.uk, all information helps us to direct our resources and provide the best service to our communities.

‘If a crime is in progress, always call 999.’

Another incident was reported to police on March 12.

It was reported that an 18-year-old woman was walking along Lavant Street with a friend when a group of around six young males walked past and started shouting abuse.

One of the males from the group then assaulted the 18-year-old victim, causing her to fall to the ground.

Anyone who witnessed this incident is asked to call police on 101 or report online at hampshire.police.uk quoting 44220100264.

