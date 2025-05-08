Arson probe launched after fire at old Southsea casino caused 'significant damage'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An arson probe has been launched after a blaze at an old Southsea casino on Tuesday (May 6).

Fire crews from across the region raced to the derelict building on Osborne road at around 5pm . Several police cars and ambulances also attended to support the incident as the fire was put out just before 8pm.

Now The News can reveal an arson probe has been launched into the blaze which caused “significant damage to the first and second floors”, according to the fire service.

An “arson alert” sign has been placed outside the building which reads: “If you have any information about this incident or acts of deliberate firesetting contact Hampshire Arson Task Force on 02380 626743.”

And now Hampshire Police has revealed it is investigating arson while the fire service told The News the fire was recorded as having been started by “human act”.

A police spokesperson said: “We were called just before 5.40pm on Tuesday to a report of a fire at a derelict building on Osborne Road. Nobody was injured.

“The incident is currently being treated as arson and we are working alongside the fire service to establish the full circumstances. No arrests have been made at this time.”

A fire service spokesperson said there wasn’t a formal investigation into the fire “due to limited safe access into the building”, while a “number of other potential risks meant they weren’t able to excavate it, and it was just a case of looking in through a window”.

But the spokesperson added: “(The fire service) has recorded it as being human act, which could be accidental or deliberate. They also put some arson reduction signs in the area. There was significant damage to the first and second floors.”

The fire service previously said: “Crews from Southsea, Cosham, Fareham and Havant used jets and an aerial ladder platform vehicle to tackle the flames. The fire was extinguished just before 8pm.”