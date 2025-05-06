People warned to avoid old Southsea casino area as fire erupts

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

People are being warned to avoid the old casino area in Southsea after a fire erupted.

A large fire service response has raced to the scene of a building fire on Osborne Road. Several police cars and ambulances have also been seen attending the location.

A fire service spokesperson said: “Crews from Southsea, Cosham, Fareham and Havant were first alerted shortly after 5pm when our control room received a large number of calls.

“The second-floor and roof of the building are involved in the blaze, with firefighters using jets and an aerial ladder to tackle the flames. Please avoid the area due to the number of emergency services vehicles on the scene.”

A nearby resident posted on social media: “Had about four fire engines, command control, five police cars and two ambulances go past in the last 20 minutes.”