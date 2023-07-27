Officers are searching for a group of men after both Belmont Kitchen and Carvalho’s Kitchen, in Belmont Grove, Bedhampton, were set ablaze. The new cafe opened earlier this month, but now it and the restaurant – managed by Nas Islam – are closed indefinitely while police investigations are carried out and repairs are made to the premises.

The arson attack took place at roughly 2.30am on Sunday, July 23. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary have released an image of a group of hooded people in order to speak with them.

Police wish to speak to these males following an arson attack at Belmont Kitchen in Belmont Grove, Bedhampton, on July 23.

The force said: “No one was injured in the incident, but a significant amount of damage has been caused inside the premises. Officers have been conducting enquiries into the exact circumstances of the incident.

While we know this image is not the clearest, we hope that someone may recognise one of the people or clothing that they were wearing on this day. Our team are also keen to hear from any witnesses or anyone with information that we have not spoken with yet."

As previously reported in The News, firefighters extinguished the blaze in the early hours. Crews from Havant, Cosham and Waterlooville attended the fire, alongside an aerial ladder from Southsea.

Belmont Kitchen and Carvalho's Kitchen remain closed indefinitely. Picture: Sarah Standing (300623-5847)

“The fire in a ground-floor shop was stopped by firefighters in breathing apparatus using hose reels and jets,” a Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue spokesperson said. Firefighters left the scene at 4am.

