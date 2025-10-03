Havant assault prompts police investigation after man followed and punched
The police received reports that between 10.40pm and 11pm on October 1, a man was folled from Badersley Gardens to St Claires Avenue, Havant, by a man.
He was was verbally aggressive and threatened the victim before punching him, causing minor injuries.
The man has been described as white, aged in his 20s, 5ft 7 inches tall, of stocky build with brown hair. He was seen wearing a grey tracksuit, grey gillet and a ‘Keeper ring’ on his right ring finger.
Officers would like to speak to anyone who witnessed this incident or has any relevant information, including CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage.
If you have any information which could assist the police investigation, please report this by calling 101 and quoting reference number 44250445156.