The mugshot of a manic Southsea man, who petrified worshippers outside a mosque by waving a knife, has been released today amid sentencing.

Callum Mcinally has been sentenced to 20 months in prison after he pleaded guilty to numerous offences including racially aggravated assault in Portsmouth.

A mugshot of Callum Mcinally, 29, of Waverley Road, after he was jailed for 20 months following a guilty plea to offences including racially aggravated assault in Portsmouth. This comes after he brandished a knife while terrorising a group of worshippers outside a mosque. | Hampshire Police

This comes after the 29-year-old started verbally abusing a group of men, women and children outside of the Jami Mosque, in Victoria Road North on August 31.

Police have today said the incident, which happened at approximately 9.30pm, “shocked the community” with video footage circulating online.

Mcinally was arrested and charged with religiously aggravated common assault by beating, assault by beating, religiously aggravated intentional harassment / alarm and threatening a person with a blade.

Portsmouth Chief Inspector, Sam Warne, said, “I am glad to see the seriousness of this incident recognised in today’s result.

“Mcinally’s behaviour shocked the community, and I hope his sentencing goes someway to helping repair cohesion in our communities.

“My officers and I are dedicated to making Portsmouth a safer place for all. Hate related incidents such as this will not be tolerated and anyone found to commit such offences will be brought to justice.

“I would like to thank the people of Portsmouth for their support as we continue to work with our partners and community leaders to strengthen our response, both in this and future incidents”