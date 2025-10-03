Mugshot released of knife wielding man who terrified worshippers outside mosque amid sentencing
Callum Mcinally has been sentenced to 20 months in prison after he pleaded guilty to numerous offences including racially aggravated assault in Portsmouth.
This comes after the 29-year-old started verbally abusing a group of men, women and children outside of the Jami Mosque, in Victoria Road North on August 31.
Mcinally proceeded to punch one man from the group, before pulling out a knife and behaving aggressively towards two of the men.
Police have today said the incident, which happened at approximately 9.30pm, “shocked the community” with video footage circulating online.
Mcinally was arrested and charged with religiously aggravated common assault by beating, assault by beating, religiously aggravated intentional harassment / alarm and threatening a person with a blade.
Portsmouth Chief Inspector, Sam Warne, said, “I am glad to see the seriousness of this incident recognised in today’s result.
“Mcinally’s behaviour shocked the community, and I hope his sentencing goes someway to helping repair cohesion in our communities.
“My officers and I are dedicated to making Portsmouth a safer place for all. Hate related incidents such as this will not be tolerated and anyone found to commit such offences will be brought to justice.
“I would like to thank the people of Portsmouth for their support as we continue to work with our partners and community leaders to strengthen our response, both in this and future incidents”