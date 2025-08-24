A man grabbed a teenage girl while she was walking along a path in Baffins - prompting an increased police presence in the area this afternoon.

Police were called to an incident at 2.38pm today (August 24) where they were told a man grabbed a 15-year-old girl while she was walking on a pathway in the field on the south side of Tangier Road.

The girl shouted and the man fled the scene, police said, appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

In a statement police said the man was described as white, about 5ft 8in tall, aged approximately in his mid-30s, with light-coloured short shaven/balding hair. He was wearing a grey t-shirt, cargo shorts, and riding a silver pushbike.

In a statement police said: “There will be an increased police presence in the area while enquiries are carried out to identify this man, so if you have any concerns please speak to our officers.

“If anyone has seen this man or has any information about this incident, please call 101 quoting reference 44250383557

“We would also ask local residents to check any CCTV or doorbell cameras they have to see if this man is captured in any footage you may have.”