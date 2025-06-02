An investigation is ongoing after a man has been hospitalised with serious injuries following an attempted murder.

The crash involved a pedestrian and dark coloured car, which the police believes was an Audi, that did not stop at the scene.

As a result of the crash, a 38-year-old man was rushed to Southampton General Hospital, where he remains, for treatment to serious, potentially life changing, injuries.

The police have released an image of two teenagers they would like to speak to following an attempted murder that took place in Sarisbury Green early on Thursday, May 29. | Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary

The police have confirmed that his condition continues to be described as stable.

A spokesperson for the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: “Our investigation is ongoing and we are now trying to identify the two teenagers shown in the attached image who were seen at the BP Garage at Park Gate at 1.45am and who may have been in the area at the time of the collision.”

The two teens are described as white, one with blonde hair that is long at the front and short at the sides and one has brown hair. Both of them were wearing dark jackets and dark trousers.

Detectives have also arrested two 18-year-old men from Fareham and Hamble on suspicion of attempted murder, causing injury through dangerous driving, vehicle interference, and failing to stop following a collision. They both remain in custody at this time.

Anyone who believes that they may have seen the car or two people acting suspiciously in the area should call 101 quoting 44250233585.