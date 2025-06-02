'Awful' youths fire sling shot at swans on water at Staunton Country Park

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 2nd Jun 2025, 11:50 BST

Swans were shot at on water at Staunton Country Park by “awful” youths firing a sling shot.

Swans were attacked with a sling shot at Staunton Country Park | Supplied

Police are now investigating the incident around 7.50pm on Sunday (1 June) that luckily avoided any of the swans being killed or injured.

A resident blasted the youngsters, saying: “Awful how some children behave.” A picture shows two swans and six cygnets on the water unharmed after the attack.

A police spokesperson said: “Officers received a report regarding a group of youths who were seen to be firing a sling shot towards swans at Staunton Country Park. The matter is under investigation.”

