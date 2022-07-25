Officers were called to a report of some bags of a white substance on the afternoon of Friday, July 22.
They located several upon arrival, and found the remainder of the 13 bags - each worth £1,000 - with the help of an ‘amazing’ police dog.
Read More
In a tongue-in-cheek Facebook post, police said: ‘If you’ve lost some property, please get in touch so we can arrange for it to be returned to you, no questions asked.
‘Okay, maybe it won’t be returned and maybe a few questions will be asked, but it’s still worth getting in touch, so you can meet our wonderful team.’
Officers thanked the ‘observant member of the public’ who notified police, adding: ‘They have ensured it’s taken off the streets, so it doesn’t fall into the wrong hands, and doesn’t end up being picked up by innocent young children or animals.’