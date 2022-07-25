Bags of suspected Class A drugs worth £13,000 found on grass in Park Road, Gosport area

GOSPORT police have unearthed £13,000 worth of suspected Class A drugs left on the grass in the Park Road area.

By Emily Jessica Turner
Monday, 25th July 2022, 7:05 pm
Updated Monday, 25th July 2022, 7:06 pm

Officers were called to a report of some bags of a white substance on the afternoon of Friday, July 22.

They located several upon arrival, and found the remainder of the 13 bags - each worth £1,000 - with the help of an ‘amazing’ police dog.

Read More

Read More
‘It’s absolutely gutting'; 'Dream' Ford Transit van stolen from Havant Charity S...

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Bags found by police. Picture: Hampshire Constabulary

In a tongue-in-cheek Facebook post, police said: ‘If you’ve lost some property, please get in touch so we can arrange for it to be returned to you, no questions asked.

‘Okay, maybe it won’t be returned and maybe a few questions will be asked, but it’s still worth getting in touch, so you can meet our wonderful team.’

Officers thanked the ‘observant member of the public’ who notified police, adding: ‘They have ensured it’s taken off the streets, so it doesn’t fall into the wrong hands, and doesn’t end up being picked up by innocent young children or animals.’