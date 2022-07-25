Officers were called to a report of some bags of a white substance on the afternoon of Friday, July 22.

They located several upon arrival, and found the remainder of the 13 bags - each worth £1,000 - with the help of an ‘amazing’ police dog.

Bags found by police. Picture: Hampshire Constabulary

In a tongue-in-cheek Facebook post, police said: ‘If you’ve lost some property, please get in touch so we can arrange for it to be returned to you, no questions asked.

‘Okay, maybe it won’t be returned and maybe a few questions will be asked, but it’s still worth getting in touch, so you can meet our wonderful team.’