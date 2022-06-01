Bald chubby man with stubble on head flashes girl, 17, on street in Emsworth

A TEENAGE girl was approached by a bald chubby man with stubble on his head as she walked on a street before he exposed himself to her.

By Steve Deeks
Wednesday, 1st June 2022, 4:58 pm

The man, thought to be in his 30s, approached the girl, 17, on Sunday May 22 around 4.30pm, on Warblington Road, Emsworth.

Police said the flasher tried to speak to her before leaving in the direction of Nore Barn Woods – where he indecently exposed himself.

The girl was not injured and walked home.

A police statement said: ‘Since this incident was reported to us we have been conducting a number of lines of enquiry in order to identify the man involved and are now turning to the public for assistance.’

The man is described as being about 5ft tall with olive skin and a chubbier build. He was wearing a red, white and blue striped long sleeved jumper and jeans.

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting reference 44220208156.

