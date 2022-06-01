Bald chubby man with stubble on head flashes girl, 17, on street in Emsworth

The man, thought to be in his 30s, approached the girl, 17, on Sunday May 22 around 4.30pm, on Warblington Road, Emsworth.

Police said the flasher tried to speak to her before leaving in the direction of Nore Barn Woods – where he indecently exposed himself.

Police Picture: Ian Hargreaves (310519-1)

The girl was not injured and walked home.

A police statement said: ‘Since this incident was reported to us we have been conducting a number of lines of enquiry in order to identify the man involved and are now turning to the public for assistance.’

The man is described as being about 5ft tall with olive skin and a chubbier build. He was wearing a red, white and blue striped long sleeved jumper and jeans.

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting reference 44220208156.