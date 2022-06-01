Close to half a dozen vehicles in the Byngs Autos’ yard, in Goldsmith Avenue, have had their windows smashed or their bodywork dented, according to the businesses owner.

Vehicles in the yard were previously targeted on Sunday evening and Monday night, with more than 20 vehicles damaged across the week.

Now police will increase their patrols across the area, according to a spokesman from Hampshire Constabulary.

He said: ‘We have not seen any wider reports of criminal damage in the area outside of this location, however we do appreciate that local residents will be concerned to hear of repeat incidents of criminal damage.

‘Our officers will be carrying out increased patrols in the area this evening. Anyone with concerns or questions is encouraged to come and speak to them.

‘Anyone with any information that may assist our enquiries in connection with this incident is asked to call 101 quoting reference 44220216873.’

Trevor Bygns, who has owned the car repair service for more than a decade, said that he hopes increased patrols will deter further vandalism.

The 47-year-old said: ‘The more they let them get off their trolley and think they can get away with it, the more it will happen.