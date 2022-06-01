Police hunting burglars after eight homes targeted in Rowlands Castle with valuable items stolen

Police

Eight homes were broken into overnight from Tuesday May 24 to Wednesday May 25 with items taken including handbags, mountain bikes and tools.

Two addresses on Bowes Hill, five properties on Links Lane and an address on Greatfield Way fell foul to the criminals.

Police said entry was gained around 12.30am to a shed and a garage at an address on Bowes Hill - but nothing was taken.

Between 9pm on Tuesday May 24 and 6.30am on Wednesday May 25 entry was gained to a garage at a second address on Bowes Hill. But again nothing was taken.

Officers then received reports a garage and a shed had been broken into at a property on Links Lane. A mountain bike and tools were taken, some of which have since been recovered.

A second property on Links Lane was also burgled and a number of high value items, including handbags and a mountain bike, were taken.

The occupant of a third property reported that two bottles of alcohol had been taken from their garden.

Police said they also received reports somebody had attempted to gain entry to garages at two further properties on Links Lane. Nothing was taken but the garage door at one of the locations was damaged.

A garage at a property on Greatfield Way was also broken into with nothing taken.

Nobody was injured during any of these incidents.

A police statement said: ‘Officers have been carrying out extensive lines of enquiry to identify those involved.’

Anyone with CCTV footage or information contact 101 quoting reference 44220206561/Operation Oddity.