Bald pervert in dark tracksuit bottoms caught in bushes indecently exposing himself

A bald pervert in dark tracksuit bottoms was caught in bushes indecently exposing himself - before he was challenged and walked off.

Police appeal | NW

Now a police hunt is on for a suspect with a black backpack who was wearing a grey jumper during the incident shortly after 9.30am on Thursday (10 April).

The man was seen in bushes at the junction of Dean Lane, Lanham Lane and Salters Lane in Winchester. “He was challenged and walked away in the direction of Lanham Lane. Nobody was injured,” a police spokesperson said.

“Police investigating this incident would like to hear from anyone who was in the area between 9.30am and 10am on Thursday (10 April) and saw any suspicious behaviour or a man matching the following description.”

The man is described as white, aged between 30 and 40-years-old who was about 5ft 8ins tall with a medium build. Police said he was “bald, with some slight hair at the back of his head” and added: “We would like to speak to a man matching this description in connection with our enquiries, as he was seen in the area at the time.

“Were you in the area around the time the incident took place? Do you recognise this description or did you see anything suspicious? Perhaps you were driving through the area and captured the man on dash cam footage?

“Anyone with any information is asked to please contact us on 101 quoting the reference number 44250156170.”