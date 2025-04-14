Breaking

Female pedestrian in 40s fighting for life after Portsmouth car collision

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 14th Apr 2025, 16:09 BST
A woman is fighting for her life after she was involved in a car collision in Hilsea today.

A female pedestrian in her 40s “suffered a serious and potentially life-threatening head injury” when she was struck by a silver Vauxhall Corsa in Torrington Road around 7.10am.

Police said she remains in a critical condition in hospital. A spokesperson said: “A woman in her 40s suffered a serious and potentially life-threatening head injury.

“She was taken to Southampton General Hospital where she remains at this time. Anyone who witnessed this incident, or has any information, is asked to contact police on 101, quoting 44250162102.”

You can also submit information online here: https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/

Portsmouth

