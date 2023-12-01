Two men have been jailed for perverting the course of justice, in connection with the death of Barry Cairns in Leigh Park.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Appearing at Portsmouth Crown Court today (Friday, December 1) Dale Edmonds, 47, was jailed for 11 months and 43-year-old Mark Walkley for 22 months after the pair concealed Mr Cairns’ death rather than called for help. The court heard that police were called at 7.02am on Monday, June 19 to the Chalton Crescent area, following the discovery of the 53-year-old’s body. A police investigation was launched and a Home Office Post-Mortem Examination concluded the death was as a result of drug intoxication.

During the course of police enquiries, Edmonds and Walkley were charged in relation to the concealment and disposal of Barry’s body after his death. Edmonds, of Warnford Crescent in Leigh Park, admitted the offence at Portsmouth Crown Court on August 24. Walkley, of no fixed abode, admitted the offence at the same court on 26 October.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Barry Cairns. Pic: Family

Detective Sergeant Carl Holmes said: “Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of Barry Cairns at this time. Barry had been in the company of the two defendants at Edmonds’ flat in Warnford Crescent when his life was tragically cut short. Rather than call for help, the defendants loaded Barry’s body into a bin which was then removed from the property.

“Edmonds transported the body to an area beside a stream in Chalton Crescent in the early hours of the morning. Barry’s body was then callously and inexplicably left in the grass before being found by a member of the public some hours later. Their disgraceful actions have caused unimaginable pain to Barry’s family.

“I want to thank the community of Leigh Park for their assistance with our enquiries. Engaging with local residents and reviewing CCTV has been crucial to understanding what happened to Barry. Progressing this investigation and securing the convictions of Edmonds and Walkley would not have been possible without the support of the community.”