A man has been acquitted over allegations he murdered his stepfather and lied about voices in his head telling him to do it.

Vladimir Ivashikin, then a 16-year-old A-level student, killed university lecturer Dr Barry Hounsome with electric drills, knives and a hammer in October 2018. The army cadet, now 22, told police afterwards he was hearing “voices” which had ordered him to kill the 54-year-old at their home in Southcroft Road, Gosport.

He was diagnosed as suffering from paranoid schizophrenia and after pleading guilty in 2019 to manslaughter due to diminished responsibility was sent by a judge to a secure hospital. However, in 2022, Ivashikin allegedly admitted to a nurse that he had 'fabricated' his symptoms, and that he had killed his stepfather, 54, because he had wondered 'what it would be like' and 'how powerful it would feel'.

After doctors concluded he wasn't mentally ill, the case was re-opened.

Now, after a three week trial at Southampton Crown Court and jury deliberations of just two hours, he was found not guilty of murder. However, he had already admitted manslaughter due to diminished responsibility, for which he will be sentenced on Friday.

During the trial jurors were told two forensic psychiatrists who assessed him last year believe Ivashikin is in fact suffering from a psychotic illness - which is most likely schizophrenia.

Ivashikin claimed to be receiving information by an organisation called 'The Makers' which hopes to create a world run by machinery. It was heard he had been cutting off bits of flesh from his body in 'geometric' patterns, boiling them in the kettle, and eating them in order to attract the attention of 'The Makers'.

The trial heard that Ivashikin attacked Dr Hounsome while telling him 'Sorry, Dad' at their family home. John Price KC, prosecuting, told the court the then 16 year old had called 999 after the attack saying he had hit him over the head with a hammer 'many times' and stabbed him with a knife.

After being arrested, Ivashikin told doctors he had been 'unable to resist' the voices which had commanded him to kill his stepfather, jurors were told.

However, the court heard he had never mentioned hearing voices before and that the three doctors who diagnosed him as suffering from mental illness relied on him honestly telling them what was going on 'inside his head'.

In May 2019, after admitting manslaughter, he was formally found not guilty of murder - and was sent by a judge at Winchester Crown Court to Ravenswood House Hospital, in Fareham for treatment.

But, the court heard that in February 2022 Ivishikin told a nurse at the hospital, Jacob Butcher, that he had recently 'fabricated' symptoms to get transferred to a different ward. He is alleged to have said: "The truth is out now……. the game is finally up.”

The court heard that following this conversation and further interviews with doctors, specialists decided Ivashikin was not mentally unwell. In January 2023 he was re-arrested and then charged with murder.

Ivashikin - who says that what he told hospital staff in 2022 is false - denies murder but has pleaded guilty to manslaughter due to diminished responsibility.

Health science expert Dr Hounsome previously worked at the University of Southampton and at Bangor University, Wales, conducting studies into diseases including Parkinson's and dementia.

He will be sentenced for manslaughter on Friday, July 19.