Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A 16-year-old army cadet accused of murder calmly told police 'I've killed my stepfather', a new video shows.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police at the scene in Southcroft Road in 2018. Pic: Solent News & Photo Agency

Officers dashed to the home of Vladimir Ivashikin after he called 999 and told them he had hit Dr Barry Hounsome over the head with a hammer 'many times' and stabbed him with a knife.

Footage from a body-worn camera shows the teenager telling a police officer that there was someone 'talking' to him who told him to 'attack him and kill him'.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He then told the officer that the 54 year old lecturer's body is 'just behind the door' before asking him if he should remove plasters and a glove from his hand which are covering cuts.

The footage - shown to a jury - was filmed shortly after Ivashikin launched the brutal 'surprise attack' on Dr Hounsome at their home in Gosport in October 2018.

The 'normal teenager' was diagnosed as suffering from paranoid schizophrenia and after pleading guilty in 2019 to manslaughter due to diminished responsibility and was sent by a judge to a secure hospital.

But in 2022, Ivashikin allegedly admitted to a nurse that he had 'fabricated' his symptoms and that he had killed his stepfather because he had wondered 'what it would be like' and 'how powerful it would feel'.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The now 22 year old is on trial for murder some five years after the offence. The footage was shown to jurors at Southampton Crown Court.

In it, Ivashikin - who at the time used his stepfather's surname - can be seen outside his home holding a phone to his ear as he waited for the police to arrive.

He is wearing a black fleece and a glove covering one hand and he tells the officer "My name is Vladimir Hounsome, I've killed my stepfather'.

"I heard someone talking to me to try and attack him and kill him and that's what happened so," he added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ivashikin calmly tells the officer that Dr Hounsome is 'right there behind the door' and says he doesn't have his key on him to open it.

"I just want to say, I have cuts here, and I put plasters over them so would you like me to try and take off my glove," he can he heard saying.

The officer tells Ivashikin he is being arrested on suspicion of murder and reads out his rights.

In additional footage that was shown to the jury, the 16 year old apologised to the officer for 'wasting police time'.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The trial heard last week that Ivashikin attacked Dr Hounsome while telling him 'Sorry, Dad'

John Price KC, prosecuting, told the court the then 16 year old had called 999 after the attack saying he had hit him over the head with a hammer 'many times' and stabbed him with a knife.

After being arrested, Ivashikin told doctors he had been 'unable to resist' the voices which had commanded him to kill his stepfather, jurors were told.

However, the court heard he had never mentioned hearing voices before and that the three doctors who diagnosed him as suffering from mental illness relied on him honestly telling them what was going on 'inside his head'.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In May 2019, after admitting manslaughter, he was formally found not guilty of murder - and was sent by a judge at Winchester Crown Court to Ravenswood House Hospital, in Fareham, Hants, for treatment.

But, the court heard that in February 2022 Ivishikin told a nurse at the hospital, Jacob Butcher, that he had recently 'fabricated' symptoms to get transferred to a different ward.

He is alleged to have said: "The truth is out now……. the game is finally up.”

The court heard that following this conversation and further interviews with doctors, specialists decided Ivashikin was not mentally unwell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In January 2023 he was re-arrested and then charged with murder.

Psychiatric evidence read to the court said the 22 year old has now developed a 'delusional belief system' involving artificial intelligence.

He claims he has been receiving information by an organisation - called 'The Makers' - who hope to create a world which is run by machinery.

Ivashikin - who says that what he told hospital staff in 2022 is false - denies murder but has pleaded guilty to manslaughter due to diminished responsibility.

Health science expert Dr Hounsome previously worked at the University of Southampton and at Bangor University, Wales, conducting studies into diseases including Parkinson's and dementia.

(Proceeding)