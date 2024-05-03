As previously reported, police were called to Braddock Court in Basingstoke on Monday, April 29 after a man in his 40s was stabbed. Despite treatment from emergency services, the man was pronounced dead at the scene with three men aged 48, 43 and 42, arrested on suspicion of murder.

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “Officers launched an investigation and have now charged a man. Samuel De Wulf, 42, of Winterthur Way, Basingstoke, has been charged with murder. He is due to appear at Basingstoke Magistrates Court on Friday 3 May. Two other men, aged 48 and 43 from Basingstoke, arrested on suspicion of murder, have been released and will receive no further action.”