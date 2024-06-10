Basingstoke man hospitalised in Alton motorcyle crash left with "life-threatening injuries" - witness appeal
Police are asking anyone with information about the incident - which took place near Alton yesterday afternoon (June 9) - to come forward.
A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “We are appealing for witnesses and dash cam footage following a serious collision near Alton. Police were called just after 2pm on Sunday 9 June to a report of a collision on the A339 Basingstoke Road, just south of Spain Lane, Lasham. It was reported that a blue Suzuki motorcycle left the carriageway and collided with a tree.
“The rider, a man in his 20s from Basingstoke, suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment. He was part of a group of seven motorcyclists travelling south along the A339. We would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision itself or this group prior to the collision. We would particularly like to speak to anyone with relevant dash cam footage.” If you have any information regarding this incident, call 101 quoting reference 44240242113. You can also submit information online here: www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report. Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their anonymous online form at crimestopper-uk.org.