Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A motorcyclist in his 20s has been hospitalised with life-threatening injuries after his vehicle left a busy Hampshire Road and crashed into a tree.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident - which took place near Alton yesterday afternoon (June 9) - to come forward.

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “We are appealing for witnesses and dash cam footage following a serious collision near Alton. Police were called just after 2pm on Sunday 9 June to a report of a collision on the A339 Basingstoke Road, just south of Spain Lane, Lasham. It was reported that a blue Suzuki motorcycle left the carriageway and collided with a tree.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...