Police are appealing for witnesses.

Police are looking for witnesses after a serious crash which left a man in his 30s with “life changing” injuries.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary officers are appealing for information following a serious road traffic collision in New Milton.

Police were called at 9.27am on Sunday, June 9 to reports of a collision on Station Road at the junction with Newlands Road. A force spokesperson said: “The collision involved two vehicles; a Mini Countryman and Yamaha YRB 125cc. The rider of the Yamaha, a 32-year-old man from New Milton, suffered serious life changing injuries. His next of kin have been informed.”

“Officers are asking for anyone who was in the area at the time of the collision to get in touch. Did you see what happened? Do you have a dashcam fitted to your vehicle which might have caught footage of the incident?”