Hampshire crash in New Milton leaves motorcyclist with "life changing injuries" as police look for witnesses
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary officers are appealing for information following a serious road traffic collision in New Milton.
Police were called at 9.27am on Sunday, June 9 to reports of a collision on Station Road at the junction with Newlands Road. A force spokesperson said: “The collision involved two vehicles; a Mini Countryman and Yamaha YRB 125cc. The rider of the Yamaha, a 32-year-old man from New Milton, suffered serious life changing injuries. His next of kin have been informed.”
“Officers are asking for anyone who was in the area at the time of the collision to get in touch. Did you see what happened? Do you have a dashcam fitted to your vehicle which might have caught footage of the incident?”
Anyone with information should contact the police online or on 101 quoting 44240241820.