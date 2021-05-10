The 21-year-old victim was found seriously injured outside the train station in the early hours of Saturday morning.

He had suffered head and stomach injuries, police have said.

Emergency services were called to Winchester train station just after 4am on May 8.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are appealing for witnesses

The victim, who is from Basingstoke, is in hospital being treated for his injuries. They are considered life-changing but not life-threatening.

It is believed he was assaulted by a group of three to four men at some point between 10pm and 11pm on Friday, 7 May, at an address on Highcliffe Road, Winchester.

A 22-year-old man from Winchester was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent. He has been released from custody on police bail.

A Hampshire Constabulary spokeswoman added: ‘We have conducted a number of enquiries and are now turning to the public for any information that could assist with our investigation.

‘Were you in the area at the time? Did you see the incident or the victim in the area? Perhaps you have dash cam footage from the area between Highcliffe Road and Winchester Train Station between 10pm and 4am?

‘We are particularly keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the victim walking between Highcliffe Road and the station.

‘He is described as a white man in his early 20s, with close cropped hair and a short beard.

‘He was wearing a blue jacket with a white collar and black buttons, a long sleeved grey T-shirt, blue jeans, and a dark brown belt. He also wore dark grey trainers with white laces and white soles.

‘Anyone with information is asked to phone 101 with reference 44210176849. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron