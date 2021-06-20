The BP garage in Portchester. Picture: Google Maps

Matthew Frederick Hall, a 33-year-old from London Road in Hilsea, has been charged with two counts of robbery.

He was remanded in custody and appeared at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court yesterday.

It comes after two men were reported to have robbed a BP garage on West Street in Portchester at around 10.30pm on Tuesday, June 8.

The men are reported to have threatened staff before making off with a quantity of cash and tobacco.

In another robbery, a man entered a Co-Op store on Northern Parade in Hilsea at 2.10pm on Monday 14 June.

He stole cash, along with a till, after threatening staff members.

Another man had been arrested as part of the investigations into the robberies, according to a spokesman from Hampshire Constabulary.

He said: ‘A 41-year-old man from Portsmouth was also arrested as part of this investigation, on suspicion of handling stolen goods and theft from a shop.

‘He has been bailed until July 7 while our investigation continues.’

