The incident happened on Friday morning between 8am and 8.30am in Wallisdean Avenue, Fareham.

A group of teenage girls were on their way to school when one of the girls was grabbed by a man they did not know who was making inappropriate comments.

The girl was not injured during this incident.

Wallisdean Avenue, Fareham. Picture: Google Maps

After a police investigation, a 53-year-old man was arrested and now he has been charged.

Gary Michael Ruddick, of Fairfield Avenue in Fareham, has been charged with sexual assault, assault of an emergency worker and criminal damage.

He has been remanded in custody to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court tomorrow (Monday 21 June).

