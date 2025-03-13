A “beautiful” public gardens has been forced to close after a “concerning” rise in anti-social behaviour.

A temporary closure has been made to Fareham gardens at Westbury Manor | Fareham Council

A temporary closure of the Fareham gardens at Westbury Manor has been taken with “regret” by Fareham Borough Council on the advice of Hampshire Police.

The Neighbourhood Policing Team has been working hard to issue community protection warnings (CPWs) to any individual causing disturbances, but has recommended this temporary closure of the gardens in response to a marked increase of incidents, the council said. Patrons to the Café at Westbury Manor will still be able to access the gardens during the Café opening hours.

Executive member for health and public protection at Fareham Borough Council, councillor Joanne Burton said: “I am very concerned that a rise in anti-social behaviour at this location has caused this most beautiful and well-attended public garden to be closed.

“We are working closely with the police to ensure that any individuals displaying anti-social behaviour are dealt with, and that the gardens can be reopened for the enjoyment of the whole Fareham community as soon as possible.”

Inspector Rob Kearley from Fareham’s Neighbourhood Policing Team added: “We work closely with partner agencies including Fareham Borough Council to tackle anti-social behaviour in the town centre. This temporary closure is part of our response to the public concerns raised to us and our partners.

“We will continue to carry out regular patrols in the area and anyone with any concerns can speak to one of our uniformed officers. We want Fareham to be a safe place to live and work in and we’re working hard to tackle anti-social behaviour and its adverse impact on our local community.”

More details here on how the council responds to anti-social behaviour here: https://www.fareham.gov.uk/safety/community_safety/intro.aspx#asb