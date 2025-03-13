The police and crime commissioner for Hampshire and the Isle of Wight has announced her intention to stand in the first mayoral elections for the new strategic authority.

Donna Jones has thrown her hat into the ring for the prestigious role after Hampshire and the Solent region was successful in applying to be part of the government’s devolution fast-track initiative. Under this programme a strategic authority will be created and elections for a mayor will take place in May 2026.

Typically mayors will have responsibility for areas such as infrastructure, transport, skills, employment and housing, with powers and funding transferred from Westminster to the new authority.

The Conservative Hampshire and Isle of Wight police and crime commissioner, who was elected to a second term last year, said it was “clear” the current devolution proposals would likely see her role’s office and the governance of the fire service subsumed to the mayor’s office.

Police and Crime Commissioner Donna Jones pictured in Commercial Road, PortsmouthPicture: Sarah Standing (040324-5787)

The former leader of Portsmouth City Council said: “Embedding public safety within the broader scope of regional governance is key.

“Community safety must be a central pillar to benefit the unique aspects of Hampshire and the Isle of Wight; the two counties I care so deeply about.

“That is why I intend to run as mayor for Hampshire and the Solent in the mayoral elections in May 2026.”

Ms Jones said the plan for devolution was “one of the biggest changes in governance” nationally and locally in a generation.

It offered “huge” opportunities for the region, she added.

The current police and crime commissioner said strong public protection and safer neighbourhoods must be at the heart of the strategic authority.

Last month the government launched a public consultation on creating a strategic authority in the region.

Residents, businesses and stakeholders have until April 13 to share their views on the proposals for the areas covered by Hampshire County Council, Portsmouth City Council, Southampton City Council and Isle of Wight Council.

Other areas being fast-tracked include Cumbria, Cheshire and Warrington, Norfolk and Suffolk, Greater Essex, and Sussex and Brighton.

The devolution strategic authority programme is separate to discussions taking place on local government reorganisation, which will see the current mix of two-tier and unitary councils, replaced with larger organisations delivering all services.