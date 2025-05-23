A “disgraceful” Turkish hospital is being investigated by the British government after Portsmouth mum Beth Martin died mysteriously during a dream holiday - with her heart allegedly cut out to add to her family’s anguish.

The 28-year-old passed away in the lowly two star rated Marmara University Pendik Training and Research Hospital in Istanbul after flying out to Turkey on April 27 with her husband Luke and their two children, aged five and eight.

Luke’s nightmare began upon arrival when Beth became “delirious” and unwell before she was eventually taken to hospital but died around two days later. The heartbroken dad had to deliver the devastating news to his distraught children before they flew home and he stayed on to bring his wife’s body home.

The horrific turn of events was also compounded when grieving Luke was subjected to false murder claims by poisoning his beloved wife. Meanwhile, he and his mum and mother-in-law - who had flown out - were kept in the dark by hospital and police authorities over Beth’s condition and subsequently her death.

Once the family was belatedly told Beth had died, they were made to carry her body in a bag through the hospital in a raft of claims levelled against Turkish authorities.

The desperate tragedy, first reported by The News on Wednesday, has led to an outpouring of emotion and support from people across the globe - with a fundraiser to support devastated Luke and his children now reaching a colossal £220,000 at the time of writing.

And now The Foreign and Commonwealth Development Office (FCDO) has said it is investigating, telling The News: “We are providing support to the family of a British woman who died in Turkey and are in touch with the local authorities.”

Following the tormenting ordeal further details have since emerged over when Beth was taken ill. Doctors reportedly checked her heart by performing an angiogram - a form of X-ray that shows blood vessels. But after doing the checks, the doctors told Luke they did not find anything suspicious.

Following Beth’s death, a UK autopsy revealed a further sickening development after her heart had been removed without the family’s consent, according to family members.

But the Foreign Office has said coroners in Turkey can take small tissue samples and organs for testing "without the family's permission" under Turkish laws. The advisory says these organs are usually returned before the person's body is released - which did not happen in Beth’s case.

However, Turkish authorities "might keep the body parts without permission in exceptional circumstances", the foreign office has previously warned on the subject. Family members said the under-fire public hospital is being investigated for negligence as the heartbroken family demand answers.

Meanwhile, the hospital has a lowly two-star rating on Google. One review said: “Terrible experience. No care shown. Only emphasis on a fee that I couldn't pay today, and no other option offered in an emergency situation that will likely affect me the rest of my life."

Another review said: "So bad on service. May God not let anyone fall into such a disgraceful hospital."

In an update today on the GoFundMe launched by Robert Hammond, which laid bare the full horror of events, he said: “We as a caring community see the donations rolling in and the media coverage and stories flowing around the internet etc, showing this horrific journey Beth, Luke, children, family and friends have had to endure and the huge uphill struggles that will inevitably follow.

“These struggles will obviously include the huge loss in this perfect family unit which has left a massive hole in the community we live in and now around the world. These struggles will also include the financial side of having to live and bring up the children without the wages from work he brought in.

“And then there the upcoming legal costs which inevitably come when something so horrific happens. And these costs are huge and many. So as well as this Go Fund Me has done and as much as it’s brought in (which is exceptional) I’m still asking everyone to keep sharing, posting and if possible to anyone who hasn’t already, donating.”

He added: “We are so so grateful to each and every one of you who have taken the time to read, process, share and donate to this extraordinary family and their ongoing battle. You as a community have surpassed our belief in humanity that caring people do still, not only exist, but thrive.

“So again and again thank you so so much for all that you have all done, it means so much.”

Writing on social media upon his return to Portsmouth, Luke said earlier this month: “Anyone that knows me knows I'm not one for posting my life on social media, however word travels fast and I figured it's probably best if it comes from me.

“Two weeks ago me, my wife and two kids set out for a family holiday to Turkey. Only three of us made it back. I lost my wife, my children lost their mum, we lost the biggest piece of the puzzle that was our family.

“It has been the worst and most traumatic week of my entire life, and to top it off. I had to break the news to my babies that their mum isn't coming home, it broke me. Even more so when I had to say goodbye to them so they could be brought home by family.

“I stayed in Turkey another two days to ensure she was brought back, and booked myself on the same flight home. Knowing my wife was still on my flight but I couldn't be next to her broke me even more.

“The harsh reality of coming home and the world's still spinning as if nothing has happened is horrible. Realisation of becoming mum and dad, packing her clothes away for the last time, and the deafening silence when the kids are asleep.

“If anyone can take anything away from this…hold your loved ones a little longer, don't sleep on an argument, take photos, take videos, tell them you love them more. You will never know when any of these may be your last.

“I love you babe, forever by my side. This life and the next.”

To donate go to: www.gofundme.com/f/24skn-beth-martin