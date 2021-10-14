Betting shop staff threatened at knife point during armed robbery in Hampshire

Police are appealing for information following the incident where two people robbed the Coral bookmakers in Fair Oak, on Friday, October 8.

The robbers demanded money from the till after entering the building in Botley Road, at around 3.15pm.

They fled the scene on a black Suzuki Bandit motorbike.

Do you recognise either of these people?

No one was injured.

One of the robbers was wearing all black motorcycle attire, while another had a high-visibility jacket, black trousers and was wearing a face-mask underneath their helmet.

Officers investigating the robbery have now released a CCTV image and are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

A spokesman from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘Were you in the area at the time or did you see what happened? Do you recognise the motorcycle involved? Perhaps you have dashcam footage in the lead up to or during the incident?’

Anyone with information relating to the crime is asked to call 101, quoting the reference 44210404499.

