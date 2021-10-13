Police were called to the discovery of the body of Cairo Darracott-Hawkins a 17-year-old boy from Portsmouth on April 15, 2021. Picture: Stuart Vaizey

Portsmouth Coroner’s Court today heard aspiring musician Cairo Darracott-Hawkins, 17, was found hanged by concerned friends in a wooded area off Burrfields Road, Copnor, earlier this year.

The Portsmouth College student, who had Asperger’s Syndrome and ‘struggled with the outside world’ had a history of suicidal thoughts.

Friends started looking for the Japanese anime fan on April 15 after seeing a message on social media.

They found the former Priory School pupil, who had moved to Portsmouth in 2018, and alerted police and paramedics at 6.19pm.

In a statement read at the inquest, his mother Sarah Darracott-Hawkins said: ‘We all miss him dearly.’

Coroner Samantha Marsh concluded Cairo – who in lockdown enjoyed learning Japanese and coin collecting – died by suicide.

Cairo had found lockdown beneficial, and this alleviated some of the pressures on his life, the inquest heard.

But Mrs Marsh said ‘he had struggled sometime with his mental health’ and had previously tried to die by suicide.

At the hearing today he was said to have left people in ‘genuine awe’ when he performed work by Chopin at college.

For support, call Samaritans on 116 123 or text SHOUT to 85258.

