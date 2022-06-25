A man in his 20s reported being stabbed in the arm in Queen’s Road, Copnor at about 6.30pm on Thursday.

Police say that when they arrived they found a man with injuries to his right arm and right leg.

Police have named a man charged with a Portsmouth stabbing

A spokeswoman said: ‘He was taken to hospital for treatment and his injuries are not thought to be life threatening at the current time.’

Billy Ronald Michael Williams, 32, of Victoria Road North, Southsea, has been charged with section 18 grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of a bladed article in a public place.

He is due to appear at Southampton Magistrates’ Court today.

Yesterday police said that they believed the people involved in the incident knew each other and that there was no ‘wider risk to the community at the current time’.