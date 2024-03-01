A Volkswagen Golf was stolen from Langton Road in Bishops Waltham sometime between 11pm on Sunday, February 25 and 8am on Monday, February 26. There was also a report of an attempted burglary in Churchill avenue at 3am on the Monday which is believed to be linked the to the car theft. A man dressed in black was spotted trying to open the front door of the house but he walked away with nothing stolen.

Police have been conducting house to house enquiries but they are now calling for anyone with any CCTV footage to come forward. A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: "We would like to hear from anyone who has yet to come forward who may have CCTV from that night. In particular, we would like people to check the period of around 2.45am and 3.30am on Monday 26 February. Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting the reference number 44240083293." Information can also be submitted online via their website.