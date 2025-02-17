Bitter Gosport boyfriend jailed after slitting ex's throat with razor blade

A Gosport man has been jailed for seven years after he savaged his ex-partner with a razor blade in her throat after pouncing on her in a car.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

William Butler | Hants police

A woman in her 40s was a passenger in a vehicle pulling into a space at a car park off Prince of Wales Road, Gosport, when she was ambushed by bitter ex-boyfriend William Butler on March 11 last year.

The 49-year-old defendant was parked just two spaces away when he approached the woman as she attempted to get out of the vehicle she was in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After a very brief exchange of words, Butler started swinging his arms at the woman, who tried to get away from him by climbing onto the back seat of the car.

The woman then realised that she had a cut on her throat which was bleeding. The driver of the vehicle she was in sped off from the area and went straight to Gosport police station.

Police attended the scene of the assault and arrested Butler, with officers finding a razor blade on the floor next to his vehicle. Enquiries suggested that Butler had planned the attack, and he had been waiting in his car for more than five minutes for the woman to arrive in the area.

Butler, of San Diego Road in Gosport, was charged with attempted murder, possession of a bladed article, and affray.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He admitted affray and possession of a bladed article at a hearing in Portsmouth Crown Court on 28 May. However, the case proceeded to trial for the offence of attempted murder which Butler denied.

Following the trial, he was found not guilty of attempted murder, and instead found guilty of the alternative offence of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

Butler appeared at the same court for sentencing today (Monday 17 February 2025), where he was jailed for seven years and handed an indefinite restraining order.

Police Staff Investigator Nikki Ginn said: “This was a shocking assault involving a weapon, which was understandably very distressing for the victim.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Butler was quickly located and arrested by police, and the courage shown by the victim in recounting the terrifying events of that day has resulted in him being convicted and now jailed for this crime.

“Domestic abuse and violence has a devastating and long-lasting impact on those affected, and we will make every effort to target perpetrators and protect victims and the wider public from offences of this nature.”