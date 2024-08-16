Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man was rushed to hospital in a serious condition after suffering broken ribs and suspected stab wounds - with the attacker still on the run.

Police in Wimpole Street | Stuart Vaizey

The injured 22-year-old victim pleaded for help at Best One on Fratton Road, Fratton, at 2.40am on Friday 16 August as blood poured from his injuries. He remains in hospital in a stable condition.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police have launched an investigation and have been seen carrying out searches nearby in Wimpole Street as they look to find the attacker. One resident said: “He walked into (the shop) where he started to get help and they called 999 and were holding his wounds so he didn't bleed out.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A police spokesperson said: “We were called along with our colleagues from South Central Ambulance Service to Best One on Fratton Road after a 22-year-old man presented himself to staff requesting medical assistance after he had been seriously assaulted.

“He has been taken to hospital for treatment for broken ribs and other injuries, including possible stab wounds. He remains in a stable condition at hospital.

Police in Wimpole Street after suspected stabbing | Stuart Vaizey

“Officers are working to establish the circumstances of what happened. As part of our enquiries a search is ongoing at a property at Wimpole street as our investigation continues.”

Call police on 101 with information.