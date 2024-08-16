Bleeding man begs for help in Portsmouth shop after suspected stabbing - attacker still on run
The injured 22-year-old victim pleaded for help at Best One on Fratton Road, Fratton, at 2.40am on Friday 16 August as blood poured from his injuries. He remains in hospital in a stable condition.
Police have launched an investigation and have been seen carrying out searches nearby in Wimpole Street as they look to find the attacker. One resident said: “He walked into (the shop) where he started to get help and they called 999 and were holding his wounds so he didn't bleed out.”
A police spokesperson said: “We were called along with our colleagues from South Central Ambulance Service to Best One on Fratton Road after a 22-year-old man presented himself to staff requesting medical assistance after he had been seriously assaulted.
“He has been taken to hospital for treatment for broken ribs and other injuries, including possible stab wounds. He remains in a stable condition at hospital.
“Officers are working to establish the circumstances of what happened. As part of our enquiries a search is ongoing at a property at Wimpole street as our investigation continues.”
Call police on 101 with information.