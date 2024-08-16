Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A 16-year-old cyclist who was seriously injured in a crash on Portsdown Hill on Tuesday evening has now died in hospital, police have confirmed.

Portsdown Hill crash resulting in Ethan Wilkie’s death | Stuart Vaizey

As reported, police were called by the ambulance service at 9.44pm on Tuesday 13 August to the scene of a collision at the junction of Portsdown Hill Road, Portchester Lane and Skew Road - resulting in two male teenagers being arrested.

The crash involved a silver Honda Jazz and a cyclist, who was taken to hospital with serious injuries. Police have now confirmed his death, telling The News: “It is our sad duty to inform you that the cyclist - 16-year-old Ethan Wilkie from Portsmouth - has since passed away in hospital. His family are receiving support from specialist officers.

“As previously reported, two people were arrested following the collision. An 18-year-old male from Gosport was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and drug driving. He has now been released on bail until 12 September while further enquiries continue.

“A 17-year-old male from Lee-on-the-Solent was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving. Following further investigation he has since been released with no further action to be taken against him.

“We are continuing to appeal for witnesses, and anyone with relevant dash cam footage, to come forward. If you have any information, please contact us on 101, quoting reference number 44240347160.”

You can also make a report online here: https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.