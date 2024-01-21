Careless drifters were sent packing by police after being spotted driving modified BMWs.

Hampshire Roads Policing Unit caught the motorists at a car meet in Parkway, Whiteley. Officers were called to the scene at 9.54pm last Friday (January 19).

Two modified BMWs were towed away from a car meet in Whiteley by police. Picture: Hampshire Roads Policing Unit.

Officers towed away two vehicles from the scene. Police reported on X, formerly known as Twitter, that motorists were seen "drifting" their vehicles. A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesman said: "It was reported that a number of cars were being driven dangerously.

