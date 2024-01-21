Drifters sent packing by police after modified BMWs seen "driving dangerously" at Whiteley car meet
Careless drifters were sent packing by police after being spotted driving modified BMWs.
Hampshire Roads Policing Unit caught the motorists at a car meet in Parkway, Whiteley. Officers were called to the scene at 9.54pm last Friday (January 19).
Officers towed away two vehicles from the scene. Police reported on X, formerly known as Twitter, that motorists were seen "drifting" their vehicles. A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesman said: "It was reported that a number of cars were being driven dangerously.
"Officers attended the scene and the group dispersed. Two modified BMW 3 series vehicles were seized at the scene. The cars will have to undergo an MOT test before being allowed to be used on the road again."