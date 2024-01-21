Watch more of our videos on Shots!

"Strong winds" and heavy rain are expected to batter the city and surrounding area this evening and tomorrow morning. The forecaster initially issued a yellow alert after naming the storm, but this has now been upgraded to amber. Power cuts have already struck Hayling Island, with more disruption expected.

The Met Office said: "Storm Isha will bring a spell of very strong winds during Sunday evening and into Monday. Disruption to travel and utilities is likely. Very strong west or southwesterly winds will develop widely during Sunday evening, persisting overnight and into Monday morning.

The Met Office have upgraded Portsmouth's weather warning to amber in the wake of Storm Isha. Pictured is when Storm Ciaran hit the surrounding area. Picture: Habibur Rahman.

"Gusts will frequently reach 50-60 mph, perhaps 70 mph at times in a few locations and, along exposed coastal stretches, 80 mph is possible at times. Wind will slowly ease through Monday morning." The forecaster said the ferocious conditions are a "danger to life" and may cause injuries, with beach material being thrown onto coastal roads, seafronts and nearby properties. An amber warning for wind will be in place from 6pm tonight until 6am tomorrow morning.

They added that "there is a good chance" of power cuts and mobile phone signal being disrupted in some areas. Damage to buildings from tiles being blown off roofs and other incidents are also likely. Journey times on the roads and public transport are expected to take longer, with ferry and hovercraft services expected to be effected by rough seas.

Stokes Bay Road in Gosport will be shut this evening due to the storm, with the Met Office stating that other road closures are likely. Advice has been issued to anyone travelling during the storm. "Driving in these conditions can be dangerous, for yourself and other road users," The Met Office said.

"If you must drive, you can do this more safely by taking the following actions; drive slowly to minimise the impact of wind gusts, be aware of high sided vehicles/caravans on more exposed roads and be cautious when overtaking, and give cyclists, motorcyclists, lorries and buses more room than usual. Being outside in high winds makes you more vulnerable to injury.

"Stay indoors as much as possible. If you do go out, try not to walk, or shelter, close to buildings and trees. In advance of high winds, check for loose items outside your home and secure them. Items include; bins, garden furniture, trampolines, tents, sheds and fences. If you are on the coast, stay safe during stormy weather by being aware of large waves.

"Even from the shore large breaking waves can sweep you off your feet and out to sea. Take care if walking near cliffs; know your route and keep dogs on a lead. In an emergency, call 999 and ask for the Coastguard."

When will Storm Isha hit Portsmouth?