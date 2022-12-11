News you can trust since 1877
BMW driver arrested and has vehicle seized in Portsmouth for possessing weapon and Class A drugs

A MOTORIST has been arrested in Portsmouth for several offences including possession a weapon.

By Freddie Webb
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

Officers stopped the driver of a white BMW in Anglesea Road last night. They are conducting Operation Holly in a bid to clamp down on impaired drivers this Christmas.

Special Constable's from Waterlooville and Portsmouth made the arrest after checks showed the motorist may not have had a licence, and was uninsured. The Hampshire Specials twitter added: ‘Further checks and searches also raised more offences including possession of offensive weapon and possession of Class A, therefore driver arrested and vehicle seized. Enquiries continue.’

The driver was arrested in Anglesea Road. Picture: Hampshire police.
Four people were arrested for drug driving last week in the Guildhall area, As previously reported, the Hampshire roads policing unit said: ‘#OpHolly was conducted last night in Portsmouth around the guildhall area.

‘Four persons were arrested for drug driving and many cars dealt with for other offences. You never know where we could be so don't take the risk.’