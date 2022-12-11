Officers stopped the driver of a white BMW in Anglesea Road last night. They are conducting Operation Holly in a bid to clamp down on impaired drivers this Christmas.

SEE ALSO: Police warn drink and drug drivers as they launch annual festival clampdown amid World Cup

Advertisement Hide Ad

Special Constable's from Waterlooville and Portsmouth made the arrest after checks showed the motorist may not have had a licence, and was uninsured. The Hampshire Specials twitter added: ‘Further checks and searches also raised more offences including possession of offensive weapon and possession of Class A, therefore driver arrested and vehicle seized. Enquiries continue.’

The driver was arrested in Anglesea Road. Picture: Hampshire police.

SEE ALSO: Four drug driving arrests made in Portsmouth as Christmas crackdown on impaired driving intensifies

Four people were arrested for drug driving last week in the Guildhall area, As previously reported, the Hampshire roads policing unit said: ‘#OpHolly was conducted last night in Portsmouth around the guildhall area.

Advertisement Hide Ad