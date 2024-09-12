M27: Man caught driving BMW at 121mph on motorway without valid drivers licence

By Freddie Webb

Trainee Reporter

Published 12th Sep 2024, 10:27 BST
A BMW driver has been caught speeding at over 100mph on a motorway.

Police spotted a grey BMW 320D travelling at 121mph on the M27 eastbound. Officers were deployed to stop the driver between junctions 2 and 3 at 8.30pm yesterday evening (September 11).

A BMW driver has been caught driving at 121mph on the M27 eastbound in Hampshire without a valid licence. | Hampshire Roads Policing Unit

The motorist was found to have been driving without a licence, as well as going well above the speed limit. Hampshire Roads Policing Unit reported on its social media account: “After speeding past maintenance workers and reaching 121mph, this driver was very apologetic for his actions when the blue lights came on.

“He will only be going as fast as his taxi now. His vehicle was seized because he did not have a licence. Court date in the post.”

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesman said: “The driver, a 33-year-old man from Coventry, was reported for summons for speeding and driving without a valid licence.”

