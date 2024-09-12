Portsmouth traffic: Lane closed on London Road as roadworks cause delays - why and how long will they last
Motorists have been left frustrated as roadworks cause delays on a busy street.
One lane is currently closed in London Road, Hilsea, near the Green Posts pub. Traffic lights are currently being used, with video footage showing queuing traffic.
This also affects surrounding streets including Merrivale Road. As reported by the traffic monitoring service One.Network, New World Payphones Ltd are carrying out the works to remove and build a bus shelter.
They started at 8am this morning and are scheduled to be finished by 4pm tomrorow (September 13).
Multi-way signals are currently in force to manage the traffic flow.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.