Boat and trailer found abandoned on busy Gosport road

A patrol vehicle came across the unusual scene in Military Road, Gosport on Thursday (October 6) evening.

The wheels on the trailer appear to have buckled.

Gosport Police tweeted: ‘ Anyone missing this? And no, the tide wasn't that high today, but this was the scene in Military Road earlier this evening. Someone decided to give up on their boat and leave it in the middle of a 40mph road.

Police found this boat and trailer abandoned in Military Road, Gosport on the evening of Thursday, October 6, 2022

‘Not overly safe, and something we strongly advise anyone else against doing, irrespective of the state of their boat at the time. Simply remain with it, park your vehicle behind it, with the hazard lights on, and call us.

‘Luckily, a Fareham & Gosport R&P officer was on hand to deal. While awaiting recovery, he parked behind it to prevent anyone from crashing into it.’