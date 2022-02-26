Christine Bridson, 67, was last seen at around 7pm on February 22 and police said it is ‘likely’ that she left her home address on Wild Herons in Hook.

Officers searching for her have now discovered a body.

Formal identification has yet to take place, but her next of kin have been informed.

In a statement on Twitter, Hampshire Police said: ‘You may recall a recent appeal to find missing Christine from Hook.

‘We can confirm earlier today officers searching for her found a body. Formal identification has not yet taken place, but her next of kin have been informed.

‘Our thoughts go out to Christine's family.’

